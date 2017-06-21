– Below is a promo for next Monday’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will feature another face off between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio saw Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat Aiden English, Primo and Epico in six-man action.

– After retaining her title over Lana at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, Naomi has granted Lana a rematch to take place on next Tuesday’s SmackDown from San Diego.