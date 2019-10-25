WWE has announced that there will be a special episode of WWE Backstage airing on Friday night.

The episode will be airing following tonight’s episode of Smackdown on FS1. The channel for the show has been changed due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series.

Hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be joined by WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor on the show. Balor recently turned heel on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT, after attacking Johnny Gargano in the closing moments of the show.

WWE sent out a tweet promoting the show, saying:

BREAKING:

Tomorrow immediately after @WWE Friday Night SmackDown we’re bringing you a special edition of #WWEBackstage on @FS1 hosted by @ReneeYoungWWE & @BookerT5x with special guest @FinnBalor. pic.twitter.com/4ZDZTo3ybx

— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2019

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.