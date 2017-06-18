As we reported last night, former ROH and Impact Wrestling stars Maria Kanellis and Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett are expected to debut on WWE television this coming week.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kanellis and Bennett, who were expected to debut last month until the company decided to push things back a few weeks, the duo could be making their first appearance tonight at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri, as the two have apparently been spotted in the area this weekend.

Featured below is a photo making the rounds on social media that reportedly shows the duo arriving at the St. Louis airport.

