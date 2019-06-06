Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP is currently backstage for tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in New York City.

TJP will be returning to action for the company at tonight’s tapings, according to a new report from PWInsider. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing, but we will keep you updated.

TJP previously worked for TNA/Impact off & on from 2004 – 2013, then returned from 2013 – 2016 and worked as Manik/Suicide. The former TNA X Division Champion left WWE in late February of this year after requesting his release. He had been with WWE since 2016.

Stay tuned for more notes and spoilers from tonight’s Impact TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom.