WWE has announced that there will a segment on this week’s Monday Night RAW featuring Lana. The ‘Ravishing Russian’ has been part of a controversial ‘love triangle’ angle with her real life husband Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

Lana will be making a ‘shocking’ admission this Monday on the previously taped show. The wife of Rusev will reveal that she is 9 weeks pregnant, however she has only been with Lashley for 7 weeks, thus making Rusev the father.

The crowd in attendance reportedly HATED the segment, chanting ‘boring’ at every turn. This will likely be edited out as much as WWE are capable of doing when the show airs on USA Network this Monday.

