Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw the returns of Killian Dain and Apollo Crews.

Dain returned to NXT after Matt Riddle’s win over Arture Ruas, the former Adrian Jaoude. Dain came out wearing a mask, attacked Riddle and then revealed himself. Dain then destroyed Riddle and put him through the stage with a running senton.

Apollo wrestled Kushida in a singles match, and lost by submission.

It’s believed that Dain is back in NXT for good. The former SmackDown Superstar was rumored to be heading back to NXT when SAnitY was split up in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Eric Young went to RAW and Alexander Wolfe recently debuted on the NXT UK brand. Our correspondent noted that the match with Apollo felt like a one-off appearance for the SmackDown Superstar, and not a full-time return like Tyler Breeze.

It looks like both of their matches will air on the July 17 episode, but that wasn’t confirmed. Below are a few shots from the matches:

