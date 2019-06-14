Fandango returned from an injury at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.

As speculated, Fandango returned to NXT to join his former main roster tag team partner Tyler Breeze. Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons in a match that should air on the July 24 or July 31 NXT episode. After the match, The Forgotten Sons beat Breeze down with a triple-team attack until Fandango returned to make the save.

Fandango had been out of action since suffering a torn labrum back in July 2018. It was originally believed that he would be back in action this past January. It was then reported in late January that Fandango was still expected to be back before the summer.

There’s no word yet on if Fandango will be on NXT full-time with Breeze, but he’s still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if The Fashion Police find a spot in the NXT tag team division.

Below are a few photos from tonight’s return: