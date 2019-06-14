Fandango returned from an injury at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.
As speculated, Fandango returned to NXT to join his former main roster tag team partner Tyler Breeze. Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons in a match that should air on the July 24 or July 31 NXT episode. After the match, The Forgotten Sons beat Breeze down with a triple-team attack until Fandango returned to make the save.
Fandango had been out of action since suffering a torn labrum back in July 2018. It was originally believed that he would be back in action this past January. It was then reported in late January that Fandango was still expected to be back before the summer.
There’s no word yet on if Fandango will be on NXT full-time with Breeze, but he’s still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if The Fashion Police find a spot in the NXT tag team division.
Below are a few photos from tonight’s return:
Look, everyone! It's @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/NsFhIhKXD8
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 14, 2019
All time great moment as @WWEFandango saves @MmmGorgeous !! pic.twitter.com/NHb61fzlZL
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 14, 2019
Taking a moment to appreciate that Fandango made his return in jeans and wingtips pic.twitter.com/SdDW9iej1C
— Naoru Watch (@wrestlehell) June 14, 2019
THE LUNATIC FRINGE FANDANGO pic.twitter.com/WJbLaOWaAR
— Paul! (@Unpaulfessional) June 14, 2019