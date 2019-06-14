The WWE NXT brand just wrapped two nights of Full Sail TV tapings that will carry the WWE Network show up until the NXT “Takeover: Toronto II” event during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

The event will be headlined by Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole with the title on the line. Takeover will also feature the finals of the NXT Breakout tournament, featuring Jordan Myles (ACH) vs. Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee).

“Takeover: Toronto II” takes place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is what looks to be the card coming out of this week’s tapings:

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)

NXT Breakout Tournament Finals

Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae (possible match)

Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle (possible match)

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons (possible match)