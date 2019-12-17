WWE taped the December 23 RAW episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. These spoilers will air next Monday night on the USA Network:

* The arena was decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas presents

* Jimmy Fallon did a segment on the big screen where he introduced some of the WWE Superstars and gave a holiday message

* Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight. Owens snapped some on Mojo after the match and put him through a table, which may have been one of the decorations near the ring. Owens also cut a promo on Seth Rollins and AOP, calling them out. They came to the ring and beat Owens down

* Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander. Lana announced during the match that their wedding would take place next week. She warned Lashley to be careful and then the match resumed for the finish

* Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder. Drew destroyed Curt Hawkins after the match and announced that his year will be 2020

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cuts a promo and issues a challenge to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka for a singles match. Asuka comes out and the match is agreed on for a later date but not made official for any event. Lynch told Asuka to name the place and time

* Ricochet defeated Tony Nese

* Aleister Black defeated a local enhancement talent. After the match, Buddy Murphy immediately came out and also easily defeated a local enhancement talent as Black watched. Black and Murphy faced off in the ring until Black dropped Murphy. Their TLC rematch was announced for the next week

* Charlotte Flair defeated WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green. Flair won by submission

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Styles got the pin on Orton

* Erick Rowan squashed a local enhancement talent

* Rusev defeated No Way Jose. Rusev cut a promo on Lana and Bobby Lashley getting married and how they deserve each other. He’s glad for them

* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio retained over Seth Rollins by DQ due to interference by AOP. They went to put Rey through the announce table but Samoa Joe wouldn’t move for them. AOP beat Joe down and Rollins hit a Stomp on Mysterio to end the show. AOP and Rollins posed for the end