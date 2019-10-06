WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently took to Social Media to comment on the Smackdown debut on FOX. McMahon congratulated her father Vince McMahon on a successful first night on their new home, the FOX Network.

Stephanie wrote, “Dad, words can’t describe how proud I am of you and everything you have done to get WWE to where it is today. From a regional business in the northeast territory. To a global multi-media enterprise in 180 countries and 28 languages.”

McMahon elaborated further, saying “from a trailer park in North Carolina to Chairman and CEO. From buying time on syndicated television to @usa_network to launching your own network to debuting tonight on @foxtv. I am so grateful to be a small part of this incredible machine that has put so many smiles on people’s faces for generations. #ThankYouVince #SmackdownOnFox LOVE YOU!!!”