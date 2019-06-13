There are said to be a lot of WWE talents who are counting the days until they can get out of their WWE contracts, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

There have been rumors of WWE talents wanting to leave for months, but Dave Meltzer noted on WOR that AEW putting on a successful show with Double Or Nothing has really changed things.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was in Orlando this week for a business luncheon. She also visited the WWE Performance Center and Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. Stephanie reportedly held a talent meeting before Wednesday’s tapings, which was described as a pep talk.

Stephanie reportedly pushed how great everything is with the company, and how talents get to be their own brands in the company. Stephanie also pushed social media in a big way. Her presentation included a big screen that showed how Forbes recently listed WWE and WrestleMania as one of the top 10 most powerful brands on social media, among other points.

It was also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is trying to convince talents that their careers are over if they leave. Talents have believed this in previous years, but most aren’t buying it these days and a lot of wrestlers who leave are happy that they made the decision. Meltzer noted how WWE is also trying to convince the fans that it’s WWE or nothing, and that wrestlers are jokes if they aren’t with WWE. Meltzer pointed to the enhancement talents with the YOLO County Tag Team Titles on Tuesday’s SmackDown, which were featured in the angle with Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan.