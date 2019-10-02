WWE Chief Brand Officer and former Superstar Stephanie McMahon is making the media rounds this week. This is in aid of promoting Friday’s big WWE SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. McMahon appeared on FS1’s First Things First program earlier this week and discussed Smackdown as well as her daughter getting into the ring.

“My oldest daughter has already started training,” Stephanie revealed. “And I would encourage them to follow their passion, you know, whatever they believe in, as long as they work hard at it. I believe in a strong work ethic and I believe they can do anything in the world they wanna do, but they’re gonna have to believe in themselves and work hard.”

Stephanie also spoke about her potentially returning to the squared circle for a match. “Well, I can’t give that away,” she laughed. “Anything can happen in WWE. Mother – daughter tag team? No, it’s not… but maybe.”

Can you imagine what the daughter of Triple H and Stephanie would be like in WWE!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

