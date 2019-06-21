As seen above, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co at the airport. She was asked about All Elite Wrestling and if it’s good for pro wrestling.

“You know, I think it’s going to force everybody to be the best that they can,” Stephanie said of AEW.

Stephanie then agreed that the competition is good for sports entertainment as she walked off.

Stephanie was also asked about the new WWE case study at Harvard Business School, which will be offered this fall in Anita Elberse’s course “The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.”

“It’s going to be tough, by Professor Elberse,” Stephanie said. “It’s pretty cool… it’s incredible.”

The cameraman asked Stephanie if she would have any involvement with the XFL football league ran by her father, Vince McMahon.

“I currently do not have any involvement with the XFL, but I’m hoping it is a huge success. There’s a lot of incredible people working on it,” she said.

Stephanie was also asked about Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE this year. She said, “You’d have to ask her.”