WWE has announced that actor Stephen Amell will be appearing on the WWE Backstage programme next week. The star of ‘Arrow’ will be taking part in the ‘Promo School’ segment Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on FS1. Other celebrities that have appeared on the segment thus far include Gabriel Iglesias, David Arquette, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and LaVar Arrington.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account sent out the following tweet confirming Amell’s appearance. BREAKING: The star of @CW_Arrow, and former SummerSlam competitor, @StephenAmell will go to ‘Promo School’ on @WWE Backstage this Tuesday at 11p ET on @Fs1. #WWEStarrcade.

