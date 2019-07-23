Above is audio of TMZ Sports talking with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin before Monday’s RAW Reunion special in Tampa, Florida.

Austin started the call by telling some of the same stories that he mentioned during RAW last night, such as spending time with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ron Simmons the night before.

Flair previously talked in interviews about how Austin was one of the friends who stuck by his side and supported him during his recent health issues. Austin praised The Nature Boy and talked about how they have become good friends.

“Oh man, he’s the absolute greatest of all time, to ever lace up a pair of boots, and the greatest world champion of all time,” Austin said of Flair. “And you know, Hulk Hogan was such a huge name in his own right with putting wrestling on the map when he did, and taking it to the heights that he did, but Ric Flair is somebody that I really hold near and dear to me.

“Many people know Ric better than I do, but we’ve become such good friends and I have such admiration for him. You know, I’ve been down in the dumps too and I’ve had guys reach out to me, and it’s helped me out when I’ve been in a bad time, so any kind of support that I can be here for Ric, I’m glad and I’m proud to be his friend, a close friend, and I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a very special human being and they broke the mold when they made that guy.”