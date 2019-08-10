WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke to Kevin Wong of The Bleacher Report. Austin’s brand new Straight Up Steve Austin show will be premiering this Monday on the USA Network.

As part of the interview Austin discussed Becky Lynch. ‘The Man’ will be appearing on an episode of the new series and Austin had some high praise for the reigning RAW Women’s Champion.

“I found out that she was more confident than what I originally thought,” Austin stated. “She is more charismatic than I first thought. She has broken so much ground with this ‘The Man’ character and how she came up with it. She’s very spontaneous and very quick—not just with an answer, but with a well-thought-out answer. I love that she stays composed. Her passion for the business rivals mine. And that’s not something I often say.”

“Becky Lynch is the real deal,” Austin said. “She’s a woman, but she’s ‘The Man’.”

Austin also revealed that he has given Lynch some career advice, but he would not elaborate on exactly what was said. “I asked her on the episode about what she’s currently going through and about maintaining her spot,” Austin revealed. “She actually answers that on the show. But she literally lives right down the street from me, so when we crossed paths a time or two in Los Angeles, I did give her a couple pieces of advice.

“I won’t specifically tell you what I told her, but I will tell you this, and it’s what I tell everyone who asks me for advice: This is the way ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin did it, and it is just one way. Take it and process it, and whether you use 30 percent of it or 100 percent of it, use my advice in a way that applies to you rather than to me.”