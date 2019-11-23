WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke to ESPN. The ‘Rattlesnake’ talked about a litany of moments from his career, and interestingly he discussed whether or not he believes that CM Punk will return to WWE to wrestle.

“…he’s certainly young enough and in good enough shape to do it”

“Pure speculation, but he’s certainly young enough and in good enough shape to do it,” Austin stated. “I know that he’s still doing his MMA training, so I know that means he’s in shape. I don’t know, that’s completely up to CM Punk. But I’m just excited that he’s back with the WWE. Some things have been mended.”

“…I know he loves the business of professional wrestling or sports entertainment”

Stone Cold elaborated further, saying “I know there was hard feelings on either side, so the fact that he’s back in the fold, I know he loves the business of professional wrestling or sports entertainment. He’s very opinionated, has a very knowledgeable opinion of the business, because of the roads that he’s traveled and the level of success that he’s had. And he’s a really smart guy and he’s a great promo and a great analytical mind. So, I’m glad that he’s back. I hope that he enjoys his ride. It’s good to see him and WWE have mended whatever happened back in the day. I’m excited for him, because I’m a CM Punk fan and I always have been. I’m happy for the guy.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates. Steve Austin.