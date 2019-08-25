Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on KFC Radio. Austin commented on several aspects of his career, including his favourite ‘sell’ of the Stone Cold Stunner.

“Yeah, [The Rock is my favorite sell of all time] because who would have figured, that guy, I hit him with that damn stunner and half the time I’d have to watch out because he’d crash over me,” Austin laughed. “And The Rock, I mean he’s always been like 275, and when his legs or whatever careened off the ropes and hit you in the head, it’s like, ‘Goddamn, that hurts!’ And who would have thought then as he was flip-flopping around the ring for a stunner that now, today as we speak, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. You’re welcome, The Rock.”

Yesterday Austin posted a tweet with a GIF of Rock selling two of his Stunners. Austin wrote “and the Academy for best selling of a Stunner goes to The Rock. #GoodTimes.”

A fan took umbrage to this, writing “love SCSA but hate this tweet. ‘Academy,’ ‘selling’… ugh. Yes, I realize kayfabe is dead, but can’t you just say it’s a devastating move and that’s why it f—ed Rock all up?”

Austin then responded to the fan giving his take on ‘kayfabe’ in 2019. “Wake up bruh. It’s almost 2020. People kinda know what’s up.”