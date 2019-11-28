WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke to the State of Combat podcast. During the interview Austin discussed current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens using his iconic Stone Cold Stunner finishing move.

The Stunner

“For Kevin Owens to borrow the Stone Cold Stunner…sometimes when I see that trademark stomp in that corner I know that might have come from me, whoever is doing it. Everyone stomped someone in the corner but I had a way of doing it so when you see your influence on the younger generation that is still out there doing it it’s very flattering and you want them to take it as far as they can go because you look for everyone to get in the business to have success.”

Superkick

Austin elaborated further, saying “Sometimes, the greatest technical workers aren’t having the greatest success; it’s the character people or a combination of people, so anytime that you see something of yours and ran with, tweaked, and made it a part of their own–it’s like The Superkick. Everybody was doing the Superkick, but when Shawn Michaels started using it was really effective for him, so yeah, it is really cool.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

