WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke to Sports Illustrated earlier this week. The Rattlesnake made some interesting comments during the interview, including his thoughts on how Paul Heyman is running the WWE RAW brand.

“That is the right guy for the job,” Austin stated. “Paul E. has a vision of what this business should be. He’s working under the watchful eye of Vince McMahon, but Vince is looking at so many big pictures while Paul is going to focus on this.”

Austin continued, saying “Paul E. is really close to the pulse of the product. He understands where and why the business should be, and how it should feel. You should feel something when you watch that show. Paul E. is hungry to bring back this industry to its heyday. There is already more of a sense of urgency and importance of the world title.”

