WWE will soon be holding another round of tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. The latest round of tryouts will be taking place in Orlando this week. The tryouts began yesterday, December 5.

Arissa LeBrock

According to Squared Circle Sirens one of the names confirmed for the tryout is Arissa LeBrock. LeBrock is the 26 year old daughter of legendary actor Steven Seagal, from his previous marriage to Kelly LeBrock.

Brazilian Ju-Jitsu

LeBrock does have a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She has been training at the Paragon Jiu-Jitsu & Kickboxing Academy in California.

