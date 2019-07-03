Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that the match with Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules will now have a No Holds Barred stipulation.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre