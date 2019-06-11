Baron Corbin announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that there will be a Special Guest Referee for his title shot from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds.

There’s no word yet on who the special referee for Corbin vs. Rollins will be, but Corbin noted that he has two weeks to make the decision and find someone who’s good at their job. Stay tuned for updates on who will get the job.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is the current card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre