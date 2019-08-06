WWE Hall of Famer and one of the biggest Superstars of all time Steve Austin had some high praise for current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Stone Cold recently appeared on Busted Open to promote his new show Straight Up Steve Austin.

Becky Lynch will actually be a special guest on Austin’s new show. Stone Cold described what it was like working with ‘The Man.’

“I had so much fun with Becky, because I’ve known her for awhile,” Austin stated. “I always knew that she was very confident and very goal-oriented. I really was blown away by how charismatic, articulate, and eloquent she is as a person, and as a human being. She really shined. Her episode is one of my absolute favorites.”

Austin went on to talk about Lynch’s ‘The Man’ persona. “That gimmick ‘The Man,’ a lot of people draw comparisons to ‘Stone Cold’ or Conor McGregor,” Austin said. “That’s a whole different thing, and she’s pulling it off flawlessly. I think she’s had one of the best for the last 18 months – probably the most premier run in the history of wrestling for female and a high-profile run regardless of male or female.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

You can check out the trailer for Straight Up Steve Austin below: