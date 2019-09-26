WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently made some very interesting comments on his PodcastOne show. The Rattlesnake was discussing his recent return to WWE at Madison Square Garden.

“For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes,” Stone Cold stated.

It is however very unlikely that we will ever see Stone Cold in a match ever again. Especially considering his age and history of injuries in-ring.

