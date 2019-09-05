The fourth episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s new show ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ aired this past Monday. The USA Network show posted 1.097 million viewers and ranked #14 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night. This is according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #34 in viewership for the night.

Monday’s episode featured WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch seemed to be the catalyst for a ratings boost. Last week’s episode drew 987,000 viewers and ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, and #25 in viewership. That episode featured NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s the current ‘tracker’ for viewership on the show:

First Episode – Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers

1.211 million viewers Second Episode – Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers

1.078 million viewers Third Episode – Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers

987,000 viewers Fourth Episode – Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers

Check out the tweet below to see a video of Becky Lynch hitting the Stone Cold Stunner on the man himself. Is it better than Kevin Owens’ version? Let us know in the comments.

