The third episode of USA Network’s “Straight Up Steve Austin” with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 987,000 viewers and ranked #9 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #25 in viewership for the night.
This week’s episode featured NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.
This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 1.078 million viewers and ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150, and #20 in viewership. That episode features Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers.
Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker:
First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers
Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers
Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers
Above are the top moments from this week's episode
