We’re absolutely delighted to welcome one of the UK wrestling scene’s most recognisable figures to 24 Wrestling. If you’re a fan of RIPTIDE, PROGRESS, Rev Pro et al then you will definitely know Joe Atherton.

We’re bringing Tables, Athers and Chairs to 24 Wrestling with the popular YouTube series joining our roster. When we asked Athers how he felt about joining 24 he muttered something about Blackpool Football Club and at that point we stopped listening.

Athers has interviewed some of the UK scene’s biggest names over the past couple of years. You can check out his interview with WWE NXT UK Superstar Pete Dunne below:

