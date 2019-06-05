The Usos vs. The Revival has been announced for the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show on Friday.

The SSD Kickoff pre-show will air at 1pm ET on Friday afternoon. The main card will begin at 2pm ET and we will have live coverage here on the site.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor (c)

1-on-3 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract

50-Man Battle Royal

Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show

The Usos vs. The Revival