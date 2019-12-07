WWE has announced that tag team The Revival will be taking on The New Day at the TLC event on WWE Network. The match will be contested for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Revival

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival became the new #1 contenders by winning a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Elimination Match on SmackDown this past Friday. The other teams featured in the match were Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and the team who The Revival pinned to win the match: Shorty G and Mustafa Ali.

December 15th

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place on December 15th. The show will be airing live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on WWE Network.

Here’s the updated card for TLC a week on Sunday:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. ‘King’ Baron Corbin

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

