Former WWE Superstar and Smackdown commentator Taz recently spoke to the WrestlingINC podcast. One of the more interesting topics of conversation centered around Taz’s time as color commentator for the blue brand. Specifically, working with Vince McMahon.

“I had a lot of fun doing it and when I transitioned from the ring to the commentary desk, it was actually a hard thing to do. I didn’t want to do it but Vince McMahon felt it was the next chapter for me. He said we need someone else that’s a little younger than Jerry Lawler and you have a unique personality and New York slang that’s a little different than everyone else we have,” recalled Taz.

Taz elaborated further, saying “Vince said to me, ‘I need you to be good at this [laughs]’ He comes over and goes, ‘Taz, you’re doing good with the commentary and Kevin Dunn told me what you’re doing on Heat and it’s great.’ Then he looked right at me and goes, ‘I need you to be REALLY good at this.’ So, a little pressure!”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription