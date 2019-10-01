WWE has announced a big match for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appeared on MizTV last night and began to tease a match against each other. Mercifully it was confirmed that they will respectively be ‘coaches’ of teams for a Team Flair vs Team Hogan match.

Hogan confirmed that the ‘captain’ of his team would be WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Flair then began to confirm his captain and Randy Orton made his way down to the ring.

Orton and Rollins will be announcing their tag partners for the match as we head into October 31st. There’s no guarantee but there is a chance that Flair and Hogan themselves might actually appear in the bout.

