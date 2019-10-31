Team Hogan took the win over Team Flair at Crown Jewel. The 5 on 5 man match took place during the main card and saw Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ricochet, Rusev and Ali take the win.

Hulk Hogan’s 5 man team took the bout when Roman Reigns hit his Spear on Team Flair captain Randy Orton.

You can follow our coverage of Crown Jewel here.

