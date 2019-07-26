Tegan Nox made her ring return at tonight’s WWE NXT live event from Orlando, Florida.

Nox teamed Jessi Kamea with to defeat Aliyah and Vanessa Borne. She got the pin for her team.

Nox signed with WWE back in 2017 and was set to perform in the firs-ever Mae Young Classic, but she was pulled before the tournament began due to a torn ACL. She returned to the ring in April 2018 but has been out of action since August after suffering multiple knee-related injuries during the 2018 MYC.

As seen below, the injured Dakota Kai and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley reacted to Nox’s ring return.

Kai wrote, “.. but most importantly, she bacc. I can’t wait to watch your journey, @TeganNoxWWE_ !! The first (again) of many more”

Bayley added, “Hell yeah welcome back! Let’s wrestle”

You can see those tweets along with photos from tonight’s return below:

Hell yeah welcome back! Let’s wrestle — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 26, 2019

Tegan scored the win via firewomans carry stunner after quite the shiny hot tag!@TeganNoxWWE_ is back. pic.twitter.com/Xsf2eUqDyJ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 25, 2019