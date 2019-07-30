IMPACT Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar Emma has signed with the company. The now Tenille Dashwood will making her IMPACT debut in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15th and August 16th.

Tenille Dashwood was released by WWE back in October of 2017. Since then the former Emma has been working on the independent scene across the globe. Dashwood did sign for Ring of Honor back in February of 2018 as part of the Women of Honor division. Tenille revealed back in March of this year that she was not longer signed with the promotion.

You can check out the reveal from IMPACT’s Twitter account below:

