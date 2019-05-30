As noted, former WWE star Terri Runnels was arrested at a security checkpoint at the Tampa airport on Wednesday, charged with possession of a concealed weapon. She was found with a loaded Glock 9mm and was booked on a $2,000 bond, but has since bailed out.

As seen below, Runnels posted a video to Twitter and said she just forgot the gun was there. Runnels said she had the gun because she had been helping out at her mother’s home, and they have “armadillos that ruin her garden and other critters” that mess with the chickens on the property. Runnels said she was running on 8 hours of sleep in 3 days when she woke up this morning to fly to Allentown, PA for the WWE – WXW-C4 benefit show for former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu.

“And literally, it did not cross my mind that my gun was in my Vera Bradley tote that I always take on the plane with me,” Runnels said. “It was the most… God, I’ve never been in trouble in my life and it scared the hell out of me. It was a simple mistake. Dear God, it was just horrible. If you’re a praying soul, pray. Because it still scares me. I don’t even know what to say, because I’m going to start crying. So, I’m going to shut up. But, I at least wanted you guys to know what mistake I had made, and what happened. I think some places are reporting as if I had intended to do something terrible. I simply forgot that it was in that bag.”

