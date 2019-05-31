The Authors of Pain should be returning to action on WWE RAW soon.

Akam underwent knee surgery back in January but he has now been cleared, according to John Pollock.

There’s no word yet on when AOP will be brought back, but word is that they have been set to return for a few weeks. They will likely be back on WWE TV when creative comes up with a new program for them. It was noted that their return has been delayed due to the WWE Wild Card Rule, which has tied up TV time.

Rezar has worked some WWE Main Event matches while Akam has been out.