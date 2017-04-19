The Bollywood Boyz Help Jinder Mahal Earn A WWE Title Shot (Photos, Video)

Jinder Mahal won a Six-Pack Challenge over Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on tonight’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title.

Jinder has earned a future title shot from the winner of Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view. Jinder will get his shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.

Below are a few photos and video from tonight’s match, which saw The Bollywood Boyz help Jinder get the win: