We’re not far away from the Summerslam PPV and the card is starting to take shape. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is currently in a feud with former Champion Ricochet. Styles defeated Ricochet at the Extreme Rules event to become the new Champion following interference from The Club (Gallows and Anderson).

The Club recently reformed on RAW and look like they may again become a ‘dominant’ faction on the brand. Styles has still appeared in singles matches on television up to this point but he may now be heading to Summerslam for a match alongside the ‘good brothers.’

It is being reported that WWE are looking to have The Club take on Ricochet and The Usos at the Summer event. It’s not been confirmed if the United States title will be on the line in the match. Whilst this would be something straight out of WCW in 2001 WWE have opted for this type of stipulation recently.

We have been unable to confirm if the match is going ahead as a 6-man tag. Once we have more on this story we will be sure to update you.

