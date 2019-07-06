Its 2005 and the Vince McMahon has finally given in to what so many fans, wrestlers and critics have been begging for. The resurrection of ECW!! For one night only (kind of) WWE bring back the infamous hardcore federation ECW!

In this season of hindsight 20/20 The Fabulous Heelnerds are covering the run of ECW ppvs brought to you under the WWE umbrella. ONE NIGHT STAND!

Can Vince and the WWE live up to the hardcore legacy that ECW left behind? Are the matches as HARDCORE as the fans wanted? Does the invasion angle effect the nostalgic feel that so many wanted.

We cover it all on this. The second series of HINDSIGHT 20/20.

