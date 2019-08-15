2K Games has announced one of the DLC options for WWE 2K20. The game is set to be released on October 22nd.

The DLC comes with 11 horror-themed Superstars – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, “Demon King” Finn Balor. “The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt. “FrankenStrowman” Braun Strowman, “Wicked” Aleister Black. “Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton. “Fed-Up” Sheamus. “Survivor” Mandy Rose. “Twisted” Nikki Cross and two mystery versions of WWE Superstars.

It also comes with a new Showcase mode, two special arenas – the Wyatt Swamp Arena and the Cemetary Brawl Arena.

The “Bump In The Night” DLC will be available pre-order gamers for no extra cost. The DLC will also be available for individual purchase at $14.99. “Bump In the Night” is the first of four WWE 2K20 Originals DLC packs. All four will be released in the upcoming months following the release of the game. All four will be available by the spring of 2020.