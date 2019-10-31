WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt took on the ‘Architect’ in a Falls Count Anywhere match, that unfortunately was difficult to actually see as the ring was shrouded that a red light…again.

Jake’s Take: Fans inside the arena in Riyadh were noticeably quiet for this match. The main event of the show was difficult enough to make out for fans at home watching on TV, let alone in the arena. The Saudi fanbase had actually been very vocal throughout the night, but this red light gimmick needs to go, and quickly.

You can follow our coverage of Crown Jewel here.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.