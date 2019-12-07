WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be facing The Miz at the TLC PPV on December 15th. Interestingly as you can see from the main article picture, Wyatt is shown in his ‘Firefly FunHouse’ gear and not pictured as ‘The Fiend.’ WWE has confirmed that this will be a non-title match, therefore the Universal Championship will not be on the line.

Since Wyatt’s return he has not wrestled in any way as the ‘Firefly FunHouse’ character. ‘The Fiend’ has been present over the past few months and a red light has engulfed the ring during his matches. This included the Crown Jewel event back in October, where The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins to capture the Universal Championship.

December 15th

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place on December 15th. The show will be airing live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on WWE Network.

Here’s the updated card for TLC a week on Sunday:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. ‘King’ Baron Corbin

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

