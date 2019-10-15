WWE will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month. The company will be taking their Crown Jewel event to the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Halloween.

WWE has now announced a big match for the show. Seth Rollins will once again be defending his Universal Championship against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. This follows the critical panned Hell In a Cell match between the two men. It has been confirmed that this will be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Here’s the current card as it stands for Crown Jewel: