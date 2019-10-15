WWE will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month. The company will be taking their Crown Jewel event to the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Halloween.
WWE has now announced a big match for the show. Seth Rollins will once again be defending his Universal Championship against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. This follows the critical panned Hell In a Cell match between the two men. It has been confirmed that this will be a Falls Count Anywhere match.
Here’s the current card as it stands for Crown Jewel:
- WWE Title Match – Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
- Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)
- World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match – RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team
- Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match – WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet and 2 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 other TBA