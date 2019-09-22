‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will be taking on WWE Universal Champion on October 6th at the Hell in a Cell PPV. Wyatt attacked Rollins following his win against Braun Strowman at last Sunday’s Clash of Champions event. The Fiend had already been confirmed by a local advertiser as facing the Universal Champion inside the Cell. At the time we did not know if Bray would be taking on Rollins or Strowman.

WWE held a Live Event in Calgary over the weekend. One of the big attraction matches saw Wyatt face Rollins, Wyatt lost the bout when he wouldn’t let go of his Mandible Claw finisher before the 5 count in the corner.

Following the match Rollins hit Wyatt with various Superkicks and Stomps, which eventually took The Fiend down. After celebrating with this Championship Rollins decided to check on Wyatt and he ate another Mandible Claw.

Check out some of the footage below:

