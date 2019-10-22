WWE has confirmed that we have not seen the last of the Firefly Fun House.

Last week WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins ‘burnt down’ the Firefly Fun House set and that appeared to be the end of the ‘house. WWE has however confirmed that the set will be returning for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown. This week’s episode of the blue brand will be airing on FS1, this is due to FOX hosting the MLB Playoff coverage. It is worth remembering that Bray Wyatt was recently drafted to the Smackdown brand.

Whilst this is a one-week move for WWE there’s a good chance that the ratings will take a massive hit. The ratings number for this Friday is almost being seen as a ‘freebie,’ but FOX executives will certainly be looking at how their new property performs on a smaller aspect of their programming offering.

