This week, a bumper episode in which Breff & Nathan review AEW’s inaugural PPV, Double or Nothing. Which took place from the MGM Grand Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lads also review WWE Money in the Bank. They also discuss the monumental Jon Moxley interview on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast.

The Intercontinental Breakfast | An Irish Wrestling Podcast Episode 11, Season 3 May 31, 2019