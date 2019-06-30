Welcome back to The Intercontinental Breakfast Podcast right here on 24 Wrestling!

This week, Breff & Nathan discuss the Seth Rollins & Will Ospreay Twitter War (briefly), the terrible attendance figures from WWE Stomping Grounds, Raw, and SmackDown, and give you a full rundown of the Stomping Grounds PPV, live in front of some people at the Tacoma Dome. The Intercontinental Breakfast | An Irish Wrestling Podcast Episode 13, Season 3 June 29, 2019

