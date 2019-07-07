Welcome back to The Intercontinental Breakfast Podcast right here on 24 Wrestling!

This week, Breffni & Nathan try some fierce prognostication after the news of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being appointed Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown in WWE’s latest attempt to try something that worked in 1999 two decades later, and Breff gives his thoughts on AEW’s second PPV event, Fyter Fest, from Daytona Beach, FL, featuring Jon Moxley’s unsanctioned debut against Joey Janela, THAT chairshot from Shawn Spears to Cody’s bleach blonde head, and much more!

The Intercontinental Breakfast

An Irish Wrestling Podcast is available on 24Wrestling.com. Transistor.fm. Spotify. Apple Podcasts. Google Podcasts.

Be sure to follow us on social media via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and check out new episodes every Saturday morning from 7am GMT.

Check out the latest episode below:

★ Episode details: https://share.transistor.fm/s/8c881dfc

★ Additional episodes: https://theintercontinentalbreakfast

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?