This week, Breff & Nathan run down Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live in what turned out to be a damn good week of WWE programming, if terrifically hokey in places, including the near death of Seth Rollins at the hands of Brock Lesnar, the near death of Roman Reigns at the hands of the ACME Corporation, Cedric Alexander, Ali, and Andrade’s rise to prominence and much more. Plus, we discuss the new matches announced for AEW’s TNT debut in October, and we discuss the new Netflix series, produced by WWE Studios, in which Big Show becomes an estate driving suburban Dad.

The Intercontinental Breakfast | An Irish Wrestling Podcast is available on 24Wrestling.com, Transistor.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and wherever good podcasts are sold. Be sure to follow us on social media via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and check out new episodes every Saturday morning from 7am GMT.